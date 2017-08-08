Mangalam Cement Ltd (MGLC.NS)
MGLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
360.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.15 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs362.95
Open
Rs363.00
Day's High
Rs368.40
Day's Low
Rs358.50
Volume
10,154
Avg. Vol
29,001
52-wk High
Rs407.70
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
About
Mangalam Cement Limited is a cement manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in producing cement in 43 grades, 53 grades and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process. PPC is special blended cement that has hydraulic binding properties. PPC is produced by inter-grinding higher strength cement clinker with... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs9,878.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.69
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Mangalam Cement June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 121.1 million rupees versus 225.9 million rupees year ago