Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)
MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,391.00GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
1,395.00
Open
1,391.00
Day's High
1,404.00
Day's Low
1,391.00
Volume
1,188
Avg. Vol
120,241
52-wk High
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50
About
Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company's construction and infrastructure division provides specialist constructi... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£643.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.72
|Dividend:
|16.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast
July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.
