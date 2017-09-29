Edition:
Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

26.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-0.38%)
Prev Close
26.52TL
Open
26.58TL
Day's High
26.84TL
Day's Low
26.10TL
Volume
151,239
Avg. Vol
329,711
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL

Chart for

About

Migros Ticaret AS, formerly Migros Turk TAS, is a Turkey-based company that operates in the food and consumer goods sector. The Company is engaged in the retail sale of all types of food products and consumer goods, as well as their wholesale for retail consumption. Migros Tocaret AS's offering includes a selection of stationer,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): TL4,507.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.03
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about MGROS.IS

BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa

Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira

* Q2 NET LOSS OF 117.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 36.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MIGROS AND TESCO KIPA TO TAKEOVER 12 MIGROS AND 8 KIPA STORES FOR 20 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

09 May 2017

BRIEF-AEH to buy Moonlight Capital's 19.5 pct stake in MH Perakendecilik at 509.0 mln lira

* Said on Wednesday that Moonlight Capital decides and notifies Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) to sell its 19.5 percent stake in MH Perakendecilik, exercising its right to sell

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates