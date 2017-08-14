Edition:
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)

MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.75 (+2.77%)
Prev Close
Rs461.10
Open
Rs456.25
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs456.25
Volume
93,607
Avg. Vol
96,772
52-wk High
Rs482.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55

Maharashtra Seamless Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing steel pipes and tubes. The Company operates through two segments: Steel Pipes & Tubes and Power - Electricity. It offers electric resistance welding (ERW) pipes, including mild steel (MS) and galvanized pipes and American Petroleum... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs29,717.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 67.00
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 1.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about MHSM.NS

BRIEF-India's Maharashtra Seamless June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 372.5 million rupees versus 239 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------------

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Maharashtra Seamless March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 391.5 million rupees versus profit 374.8 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017
