MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.95INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.60 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs497.35
Open
Rs494.20
Day's High
Rs507.75
Day's Low
Rs494.20
Volume
403,071
Avg. Vol
500,762
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

MindTree Limited is a holding company. The Company is an international information technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development. The Company operates in five segments: Retail, CPG and Manufacturing (RCM); Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI);

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,679.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 163.90
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 2.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about MINT.NS

BRIEF-Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co‍​

* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 LLC with co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ggYCYC Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

Sensex ends lower; Infosys biggest drag

Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd , while investors await quarterly results from Wipro Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd due later in the day.

20 Jul 2017

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls

July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

20 Jul 2017

BUZZ-India's Mindtree hits over 2-1/2-mth low on weak qtrly results

** Mindtree Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct to 485 rupees, its lowest since May 5

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Mindtree gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Mindtree approves buyback of 4.3 mln shares for 2.70 bln rupees

* Says approved buyback of 4.3 million shares at inr 625/share for 2.70 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Mindtree to consider buyback of equity shares

* Says board to consider buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms

* Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to accelerate transition to SAP HANA-powered digital platforms

13 Jun 2017
