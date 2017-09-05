Mirza International Ltd (MIRZ.NS)
MIRZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
158.65INR
3:56pm IST
158.65INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.35 (-0.84%)
Rs-1.35 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Open
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Day's High
Rs162.00
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs157.50
Rs157.50
Volume
185,617
185,617
Avg. Vol
669,810
669,810
52-wk High
Rs183.65
Rs183.65
52-wk Low
Rs68.10
Rs68.10
About
Mirza International Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing leather and leather footwear, and dealing in apparels. The Company operates through two segments: Tannery Division and Shoe Division. The Tannery Division is engaged in the manufacturing of finished leather from Raw Hides, Wet Blue and Crust. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,724.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.31
|Dividend:
|0.90
|Yield (%):
|0.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Mirza International seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointing Rashid Ahmed Mirza as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Rashid Ahmed Mirza as MD