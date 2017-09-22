MLP SE (MLPG.DE)
MLPG.DE on Xetra
5.89EUR
23 Oct 2017
5.89EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-1.31%)
€-0.08 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
€5.97
€5.97
Open
€5.90
€5.90
Day's High
€5.90
€5.90
Day's Low
€5.80
€5.80
Volume
14,952
14,952
Avg. Vol
178,744
178,744
52-wk High
€6.50
€6.50
52-wk Low
€3.48
€3.48
About
MLP SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the investment management and fund operators industries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company which offers financial products and solutions. The Company operates four business segments. The Financial Services segment provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€660.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|109.33
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|1.32
Financials
Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.
UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66
Sept 22 Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.
BRIEF-MLP H1 net profit up 88 pct at EUR 10.5 mln
* 1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS
BRIEF-MLP Q1 operating EBIT increases by more than 50 pct to 13.3 million euros
* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION