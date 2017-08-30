MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)
MMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,930.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
1,937.00
Open
1,936.00
Day's High
1,957.00
Day's Low
1,930.00
Volume
1,363,773
Avg. Vol
3,534,369
52-wk High
2,669.00
52-wk Low
1,709.00
About
MMI Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company's businesses include long and short-term insurance, asset management, savings, investment, healthcare administration, health risk management, employee benefits, and client engagement solutions, including financial wellness and rewards programs. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
MMI Holdings' Namibian unit buys 70 pct stake in short-term insurer Quanta
WINDHOEK, Aug 30 Financial services group MMI Holdings Namibia, a local unit of South African-listed MMI Holdings, has bought a 70 percent stake in short-term insurer Quanta Insurance, the companies said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-MMI Holdings FY diluted core HEPS seen between -5 and 5 pct
* FY DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE BY BETWEEN -5 AND 5 PERCENT RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS YEAR
South African insurer MMI in lending, sales deal with African Bank
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South African life insurer MMI Holdings said it will start offering loans and take deposits as part of a deal with lender African Bank, as it looks to revive declining profits.
BRIEF-MMI Holdings and African Bank enter into financial services agreement
* mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers