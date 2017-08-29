Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.BO)
MNDA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
832.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs845.10
Open
Rs845.10
Day's High
Rs849.00
Day's Low
Rs830.05
Volume
7,138
Avg. Vol
22,920
52-wk High
Rs900.05
52-wk Low
Rs263.00
About
Minda Industries Limited is a supplier of automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Company offers a range of products across various verticals of auto components, such as switching systems, acoustic systems and alloy wheels, among others. Its business divisions include Lighting Systems Division, Switch &... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs73,991.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|86.42
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 238 million rupees versus 224.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Minda Industries seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans up to 15 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans and investments for an amount up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v1MUaP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
* Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries
* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd
BRIEF-Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan
* Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan