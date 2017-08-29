Edition:
Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.BO)

MNDA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

832.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs845.10
Open
Rs845.10
Day's High
Rs849.00
Day's Low
Rs830.05
Volume
7,138
Avg. Vol
22,920
52-wk High
Rs900.05
52-wk Low
Rs263.00

About

Minda Industries Limited is a supplier of automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Company offers a range of products across various verticals of auto components, such as switching systems, acoustic systems and alloy wheels, among others. Its business divisions include Lighting Systems Division, Switch &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.64
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs73,991.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 86.42
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about MNDA.BO

BRIEF-India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 238 million rupees versus 224.2 million rupees year ago

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans and investments for an amount up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v1MUaP) Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

* Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries

* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd

27 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan

* Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan

27 Apr 2017
