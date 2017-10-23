Edition:
Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)

MNDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

34,073.53ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-76.47 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
34,150.00
Open
34,021.00
Day's High
34,153.00
Day's Low
33,917.00
Volume
492,097
Avg. Vol
615,236
52-wk High
38,681.00
52-wk Low
25,000.00

About

Mondi Ltd is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi plc, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): R185,702.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 485.55
Dividend: 299.95
Yield (%): 2.17

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates