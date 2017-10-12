Edition:
Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)

MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

102.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.85 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs102.95
Open
Rs103.45
Day's High
Rs103.45
Day's Low
Rs101.25
Volume
3,237,513
Avg. Vol
7,338,483
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80

Manappuram Finance Limited is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The Company is engaged in offering gold loans, microfinance, housing loans and commercial vehicle loans. The Company operates in financing segment. Its geographical segment includes domestic. Its activities include Gold Loan/Loan Against Gold, Money Transfer,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs85,332.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 841.96
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 1.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about MNFL.NS

BRIEF-Manappuram Finance ‍approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees

* Says ‍approved issue of NCDs worth upto 2 billion rupees via private placement​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ydvbAY Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 7.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wwXxCO Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets ‍interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr

* Says approved ‍interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 30

May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Construction Co.

30 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance March-qtr profit up 53 pct

* Manappuram Finance Ltd - Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.31 billion rupees; Consol total revenue 6.55 billion rupees

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Manappuram Finance declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share

* Says declared 4th interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
