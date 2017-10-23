Edition:
India

Managem SA (MNG.CS)

MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,628.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-41.00 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
null1,669.00
Open
null1,628.00
Day's High
null1,688.00
Day's Low
null1,627.00
Volume
186
Avg. Vol
2,012
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78

Chart for

About

Managem SA, formerly Bureau de Recherches Er de Participations Minieres SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the mining and hydrometallurgical industry. It provides metals, such as gold bullion, silver bullions and anodes, as well as cobalt cathodes; derivatives, including zinc oxide, copper sulfate and arsenic trioxide,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): 16,485.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.99
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 1.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates