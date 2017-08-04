Edition:
Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,410.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs2,445.60
Open
Rs2,425.00
Day's High
Rs2,453.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Volume
2,367
Avg. Vol
10,882
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60

About

Monsanto India Limited is an agricultural company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, including chemicals, pesticides/herbicides and hybrid seeds. The Company's product portfolio includes agricultural and vegetable seeds, plant biotechnology traits and crop protection chemicals.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,705.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 17.26
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about MNSN.NS

BRIEF-Monsanto India June-qtr profit down about 5 pct

* Profit in june quarter last year was 574 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 2.43 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2htsOTN Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Monsanto India March-qtr profit rises about 62 pct

* Profit before tax in march quarter last year was 226 million rupees; total revenue was 932.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
