Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)
MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,410.65INR
23 Oct 2017
2,410.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs2,445.60
Rs2,445.60
Open
Rs2,425.00
Rs2,425.00
Day's High
Rs2,453.00
Rs2,453.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Rs2,401.00
Volume
2,367
2,367
Avg. Vol
10,882
10,882
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60
Rs2,155.60
About
Monsanto India Limited is an agricultural company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, including chemicals, pesticides/herbicides and hybrid seeds. The Company's product portfolio includes agricultural and vegetable seeds, plant biotechnology traits and crop protection chemicals.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,705.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.26
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Monsanto India June-qtr profit down about 5 pct
* Profit in june quarter last year was 574 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 2.43 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2htsOTN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Monsanto India March-qtr profit rises about 62 pct
* Profit before tax in march quarter last year was 226 million rupees; total revenue was 932.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: