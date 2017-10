Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service MUMBAI A subsidiary of brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS) and MMTC-PAMP India, the biggest refiner in the country, launched a service on Thursday allowing customers to buy gold on the brokerage's digital platform.

BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services June-qtr PAT rises * June quarter consol PAT 1.02 billion rupees versus 792 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs * Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: