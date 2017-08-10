Edition:
Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

271.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs24.55 (+9.94%)
Prev Close
Rs246.95
Open
Rs253.00
Day's High
Rs284.00
Day's Low
Rs253.00
Volume
8,368,127
Avg. Vol
686,240
52-wk High
Rs284.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.82

MOIL Limited is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon Ferro manganese alloy. The Company operates through three segments: mining, manufacturing and power generation. The Company operates approximately three opencast and over... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs52,609.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 266.38
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 2.78

BRIEF-India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter net profit 977.3 million rupees versus profit of 471.5 million rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018

* Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel)

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC)

* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:

31 May 2017

BRIEF-Moil March-qtr profit surges

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rQneih) Further company coverage:

30 May 2017
