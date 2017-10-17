BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct * MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com reports HY group revenue of 165.3 mln stg * HY group revenue 165.3 million stg versus 157.6 million stg year ago

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

