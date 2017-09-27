BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106 * Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients

BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics and MorphoSys ends joint agreement to develop and commercialize MOR209/ES414 * Aptevo Therapeutics and MorphoSys end joint development and commercialization agreement for MOR209/ES414

BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results * dgap-news: morphosys reports significant progress in its therapeutic programs in second quarter of 2017

Morphosys sees revenue boost from Janssen psoriasis drug DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT German biotech group Morphosys expects to receive royalties from psoriasis drug guselkumab for five months this year, its Chief Executive Simon Moroney said, after its licensee received U.S. regulatory approval.

BRIEF-Morphosys CEO sees 5 months of guselkumab royalties this year * Says he expects royalties for 5 months this year after U.S. Approval of guselkumab

BRIEF-Morphosys presents data from phase 2 clinical trial with MOR208 in patients with DLBCL * MORPHOSYS PRESENTS FIRST SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA OF MOR208 IN COMBINATION WITH LENALIDOMIDE FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY IN DLBCL

BRIEF-Morphosys: Janssen updates on development of guselkumab * ANNOUNCES THAT ITS LICENSEE JANSSEN REPORTED UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF GUSELKUMAB