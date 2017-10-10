Edition:
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)

MOSS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

356.55INR
11:50am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs355.50
Open
Rs355.10
Day's High
Rs358.95
Day's Low
Rs354.10
Volume
23,668
Avg. Vol
244,826
52-wk High
Rs361.50
52-wk Low
Rs185.33

About

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited is a system solutions provider to automotive and other industries, offering services from design and prototyping to production and delivery of solutions across a range of products. The Company's segments are Automotive, which includes product categories, such as wiring harness, high tension cords,... (more)

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs719,166.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,105.29
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.59

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

10 Oct 2017

Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates

Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024

* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

* Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2sby5nK Further company coverage:

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit

* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."

19 Jun 2017

Motherson Sumi March-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates

India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue

* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:

19 May 2017
