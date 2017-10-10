RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9 (Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct * June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024 * Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue * Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit * Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."

Motherson Sumi March-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.