Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)
MPLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 39.88
R$ 39.88
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
281,458
281,458
52-wk High
R$ 49.08
R$ 49.08
52-wk Low
R$ 30.31
R$ 30.31
About
Multiplus SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of customer loyalty programs. The Company is active in the development and management of customer loyalty programs, marketing of rights of rewards redemption, creation of databases of individuals and companies, obtaining and processing information related to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,360.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|162.25
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|7.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09