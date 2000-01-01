Edition:
Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)

MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,672.00ZAc
6:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
2,694.00
Open
2,570.00
Day's High
2,700.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
Volume
24,834
Avg. Vol
331,320
52-wk High
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00

About

Mpact Limited is engaged in paper and plastics packaging businesses in Southern Africa. The Company also offers recovered paper and plastics collection, corrugated packaging, recycled-based cartonboard and containerboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms, styrene trays and plastic jumbo bins. Its segments include Paper,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,236.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 171.46
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 3.24

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates