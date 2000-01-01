Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)
MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,672.00ZAc
6:23pm IST
2,672.00ZAc
6:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
-22.00 (-0.82%)
-22.00 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
2,694.00
2,694.00
Open
2,570.00
2,570.00
Day's High
2,700.00
2,700.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
2,500.00
Volume
24,834
24,834
Avg. Vol
331,320
331,320
52-wk High
3,500.00
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00
2,200.00
About
Mpact Limited is engaged in paper and plastics packaging businesses in Southern Africa. The Company also offers recovered paper and plastics collection, corrugated packaging, recycled-based cartonboard and containerboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms, styrene trays and plastic jumbo bins. Its segments include Paper,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,236.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.46
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|3.24