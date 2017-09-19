Edition:
Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

MRC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

192.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$192.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,407
52-wk High
$197.50
52-wk Low
$166.39

About

Morguard Corp is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,229.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.86
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about MRC.TO

BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

19 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre

* Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre, premier class A office property in Oakville, ON

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property

Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend

* Morguard Corp - adjusted NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017, increased by $16.7 million to $128.5 million compared to $111.8 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces Q1 revenue C$270.9 million

* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend

10 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates