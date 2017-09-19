Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)
MRC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
192.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
192.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$192.00
$192.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,407
2,407
52-wk High
$197.50
$197.50
52-wk Low
$166.39
$166.39
About
Morguard Corp is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,229.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.86
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT
* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre
* Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre, premier class A office property in Oakville, ON
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property
Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Morguard Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend
* Morguard Corp - adjusted NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017, increased by $16.7 million to $128.5 million compared to $111.8 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces Q1 revenue C$270.9 million
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend