German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4 FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry LYON, France French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.

REFILE-Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry LYON, France, Oct 3 French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 million euro Mavenclad sales in EU FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.

Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance "damn challenging" FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging * CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 mln eur Mavenclad sales in EU FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.

BRIEF-Merck KGAA appoints Paolo Carli head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey for healthcare business‍​ * Merck KGAA - announced appointment of Paolo Carli as head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA) region for its healthcare business‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2htYmpk) Further company coverage:

Merck KGaA, Pfizer's cancer drug Bavencio gets EU nod FRANKFURT European regulators on Thursday granted market approval for Merck KGaA and Pfizer's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma.