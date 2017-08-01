BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term * Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.

BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct * June quarter consol net profit 2.36 billion rupees versus profit of 2.68 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus * Says unit Marico South Africa bought business including related intellectual property rights of Isoplus

MEDIA-India's Marico to expand Saffola brand as part of three-year strategy - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Marico looks to diversify product portfolio in Bangladesh - Business Line - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy