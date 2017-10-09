BRIEF-India's Mercator sells vessel to Natalia Shipping for 247 mln rupees * Says ‍sold vessel Prem Poorva for consideration of 247 million rupees to Natalia Shipping; proceeds would be used to repay debts​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wIgrGm Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust * Says got maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust for INR 158 million

BRIEF-India's Mercator seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 mln * Seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 million

BRIEF-Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities​ * Initiated study to explore possibility of demerger of business via restructuring of shipping, dredging business into separate entities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mercator approves raising of funds up to $50 mln * Approved raising of funds up to an aggregate amount of USD $50 million by way of issue of securities among other methods

BRIEF-Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees * Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port