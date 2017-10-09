Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)
41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Rs41.65
Rs42.00
Rs42.00
Rs40.15
1,062,168
1,466,142
Rs55.25
Rs32.95
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,296.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|269.89
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
BRIEF-India's Mercator sells vessel to Natalia Shipping for 247 mln rupees
* Says sold vessel Prem Poorva for consideration of 247 million rupees to Natalia Shipping; proceeds would be used to repay debts Source text - http://bit.ly/2wIgrGm Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust
* Says got maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust for INR 158 million
BRIEF-India's Mercator seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 mln
* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 million
BRIEF-Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities
* Initiated study to explore possibility of demerger of business via restructuring of shipping, dredging business into separate entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Mercator approves raising of funds up to $50 mln
* Approved raising of funds up to an aggregate amount of USD $50 million by way of issue of securities among other methods
BRIEF-Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees
* Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port
BRIEF-Mercator Ltd gets contract by New Mangalore Port Trust
* Says aggregate value of contract is INR 980 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: