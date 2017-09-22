MRF Ltd (MRF.BO)
63,549.00INR
3:29pm IST
Rs-79.45 (-0.12%)
Rs63,628.40
Rs63,405.00
Rs63,649.40
Rs62,400.10
500
1,046
Rs74,100.00
Rs46,202.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs273,225.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.24
|Dividend:
|54.00
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac
BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees