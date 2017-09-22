Edition:
India

MRF Ltd (MRF.BO)

MRF.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

63,549.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-79.45 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs63,628.40
Open
Rs63,405.00
Day's High
Rs63,649.40
Day's Low
Rs62,400.10
Volume
500
Avg. Vol
1,046
52-wk High
Rs74,100.00
52-wk Low
Rs46,202.00

Chart for

About

MRF Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps, among others. The Company also manufactures rubber products, such as tread rubber and conveyor belt. It offers various categories of products, such as heavy duty trucks/bus tires, including SUPERLUG, NULUG, M-77 and SUPER LUG EX; light truck... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs273,225.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.24
Dividend: 54.00
Yield (%): 0.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about MRF.BO

BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank

** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct

* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15

May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac

15 May 2017

BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees

04 May 2017
» More MRF.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates