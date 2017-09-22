BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank ** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins

BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct * June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15 May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac