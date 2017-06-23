Edition:
Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

6.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.02 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.37
Open
R$ 6.37
Day's High
R$ 6.44
Day's Low
R$ 6.28
Volume
1,051,600
Avg. Vol
1,720,714
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08

About

Marfrig Global Foods SA, formerly Marfrig Alimentos SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the processing and distribution of meat. The Company's activities are divided into two operating segments: Marfrig Beef and Keystone. The Marfrig Beef segment is responsible for the slaughter, manufacture, distribution, import,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.13
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 4,162.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 621.28
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about MRFG3.SA

Marfrig says U.S. sales represent 2 pct of beef exports

SAO PAULO, June 23 Marfrig Global Foods SA said sales to the U.S. account for 2 percent of beef export proceeds and less than 1 percent of revenue at Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker.

23 Jun 2017

Brazilian meatpacker JBS plans to sell $1.8 billion in assets

SAO PAULO/CHICAGO Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.

21 Jun 2017

Brazil's Marfrig says subsidiary Keystone Foods filed for U.S. IPO

SAO PAULO Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.

12 May 2017

