Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)

MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

164.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
163.00
Open
163.00
Day's High
164.00
Day's Low
161.00
Volume
1,424,456
Avg. Vol
1,721,672
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00

Chart for

About

Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe), through its subsidiary, Merafe Ferrochrome and Mining Proprietary Limited (Merafe Ferrochrome) and through a pooling and sharing Venture with Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Glencore), participates in chrome mining and the beneficiation of chrome ore into ferrochrome. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,992.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,510.70
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 4.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates