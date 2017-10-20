Edition:
Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange

63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$63.75
Open
$63.81
Day's High
$63.99
Day's Low
$63.57
Volume
3,929,277
Avg. Vol
2,761,567
52-wk High
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company's Pharmaceutical segment includes... (more)

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $176,050.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,727.35
Dividend: 0.47
Yield (%): 2.91

P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million: Verisk's PCS

NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza

* U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Merck announces updated overall survival findings from Phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA

* Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) more than doubled median overall survival compared to chemotherapy after two years of follow up in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of PD-L1

18 Oct 2017

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer

LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

18 Oct 2017

