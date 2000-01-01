Edition:
India

Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)

MRON.L on London Stock Exchange

225.60GBp
4:11pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
224.60
Open
225.50
Day's High
225.90
Day's Low
223.00
Volume
1,113,857
Avg. Vol
9,473,905
52-wk High
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00

Chart for

About

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,284.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,941.20
Dividend: 1.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates