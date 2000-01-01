Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)
MRON.L on London Stock Exchange
225.60GBp
4:11pm IST
225.60GBp
4:11pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.45%)
1.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
224.60
224.60
Open
225.50
225.50
Day's High
225.90
225.90
Day's Low
223.00
223.00
Volume
1,113,857
1,113,857
Avg. Vol
9,473,905
9,473,905
52-wk High
261.95
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00
162.00
About
Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,284.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,941.20
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|--