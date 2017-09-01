Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)
MRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
17,738.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Mr Price Group Limited is a fashion retailer company. The Company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services and Cellular, and Central Services segments. The Company's Apparel segment is engaged in retailing clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. Its Home segment is engaged in retailing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R45,071.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|255.80
|Dividend:
|438.80
|Yield (%):
|3.79
Financials
BRIEF-Mr Price says in first four months of FY2018 retail sales up 6.2 pct
* FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, RETAIL SALES GREW BY 6.2% TO R6.5BN
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Mr Price suffers first annual profit drop in 16 years
* Retailer maintains dividend (Adds share price, analyst comment)
South Africa's Mr Price posts first annual profit drop in 16 years
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.
BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year