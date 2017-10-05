Edition:
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)

MRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

7,806.50INR
2:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs70.15 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs7,736.35
Open
Rs7,750.00
Day's High
Rs7,806.50
Day's Low
Rs7,717.60
Volume
13,981
Avg. Vol
26,009
52-wk High
Rs8,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,769.65

About

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles). The other activities of the Company comprise facilitation of pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing. Its geographical segments include the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,387,399.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 302.08
Dividend: 75.00
Yield (%): 0.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about MRTI.BO

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct

* Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0B5EE Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse

** Credit Suisse expects Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's Q2 margins to improve Q-o-Q on better product mix and operating leverage; keeps "neutral" rating on carmaker

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct

* Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first-quarter profit on strong India sales

TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

03 Aug 2017

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher Q1 profit on strong India sales

TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct

* Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year

01 Aug 2017

Maruti Suzuki profit disappoints on costs, tax hit

Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car maker, posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates even though sales grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.

27 Jul 2017

India's Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 4.4 pct, misses estimates

July 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, but missed estimates as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​

* Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct

* June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017
