Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)
7,806.50INR
2:55pm IST
Rs70.15 (+0.91%)
Rs7,736.35
Rs7,750.00
Rs7,806.50
Rs7,717.60
13,981
26,009
Rs8,200.00
Rs4,769.65
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs2,387,399.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|302.08
|Dividend:
|75.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct
* Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0B5EE Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse
** Credit Suisse expects Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's Q2 margins to improve Q-o-Q on better product mix and operating leverage; keeps "neutral" rating on carmaker
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct
* Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year
Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first-quarter profit on strong India sales
TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.
Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher Q1 profit on strong India sales
TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct
* Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year
Maruti Suzuki profit disappoints on costs, tax hit
Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car maker, posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates even though sales grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
India's Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 4.4 pct, misses estimates
July 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, but missed estimates as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses
* Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses in Q1
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct
* June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year