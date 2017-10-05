BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct * Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0B5EE Further company coverage:

BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse ** Credit Suisse expects Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's Q2 margins to improve Q-o-Q on better product mix and operating leverage; keeps "neutral" rating on carmaker

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct * Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first-quarter profit on strong India sales TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct * Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year

Maruti Suzuki profit disappoints on costs, tax hit Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car maker, posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates even though sales grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​ * Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1