Edition:
India

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)

MRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
21,782
52-wk High
$16.04
52-wk Low
$13.42

Chart for

About

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust's objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $877.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.63
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 6.63

Financials

Latest News about MRT_u.TO

BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

19 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results

* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2017 second quarter results

03 Aug 2017
» More MRT_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates