WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)
MRW.L on London Stock Exchange
235.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
235.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
235.20
235.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
10,505,833
10,505,833
52-wk High
254.40
254.40
52-wk Low
210.20
210.20
About
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,465.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,354.99
|Dividend:
|1.66
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer
* TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets to partner with Mccoll's
* INITIALLY MORRISONS WILL SUPPLY C.1,000 MCCOLL'S CONVENIENCE SHOPS AND 350 NEWSAGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)