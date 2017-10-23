Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)
MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
141.65MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA, formerly Marsa Maroc SA, is a Morocco-based company, which provides marine port services. The Company offers services handling, storage and port logistics and various services to ships. It is present in port Dakhla, Laayoune, Agadir, Safi, Jorf Lasfar, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Tanger Med I and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|10,422.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.40
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|5.63