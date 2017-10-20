Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$78.81
--
--
--
386
6,647,320
$78.96
$56.66
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$585,370.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,702.24
|Dividend:
|0.42
|Yield (%):
|2.21
Financials
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
* EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
RPT-INSIGHT-Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Oct 17 Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
Insight: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Sony Corp (6758.T)
|¥4,277
|+40.00
|Nintendo Co., Ltd (7974.T)
|¥43,710
|+90.00
|Apple Inc. (AAPL.OQ)
|$156.25
|0.00
|HP Inc (HPQ.N)
|$22.02
|--
|International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N)
|$162.07
|--
|Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ)
|$982.91
|0.00
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ)
|$34.25
|0.00
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.25
|--
|BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)
|$14.02
|--
|Altaba Inc (AABA.OQ)
|$67.51
|--