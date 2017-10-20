Edition:
Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

MSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$20.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
43,534
52-wk High
$21.81
52-wk Low
$17.78

Morneau Shepell Inc. is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,122.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 53.80
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 3.74

UPDATE 2-Canada finance minister says will adopt blind trust, divest assets

OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he will place his assets in a blind trust and divest all his stock in a publicly traded family business, amid opposition allegations that these holdings put him in a conflict of interest.

20 Oct 2017

Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets

OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he has told the federal ethics watchdog he will place his assets in a blind trust and work to divest his holdings in Morneau Shepell Inc amid allegations he had a conflict of interest.

19 Oct 2017

Canada finance minister seeks advice on conflict of interest

OTTAWA Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau asked on Tuesday to meet with the country's ethics watchdog, according to a letter released by his office, amid charges by opposition politicians that he has a conflict of interest because his personal holdings are not in a blind trust.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell reports 7.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue

* Morneau Shepell reports 2017 second quarter financial results; Michele Trogni appointed to board of directors

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell Inc says insurance carrier selected co's Abiliti absence solution

* U.S.-based insurance carrier selected Morneau Shepell's Abiliti absence solution to integrate with leave and disability products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap as CEO

* Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap to his new role as president and ceo

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell Q1 revenue $157.8 million

* Morneau Shepell reports 2017 first quarter financial results

05 May 2017
