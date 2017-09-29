Edition:
Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)

MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,049.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

49.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
11,000.00
Open
11,102.00
Day's High
11,248.00
Day's Low
10,809.00
Volume
215,107
Avg. Vol
468,375
52-wk High
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00

Massmart Holdings Limited is a distributor of consumer goods. The Company is a retailer of general merchandise, liquor, home improvements and building supplies, and the food wholesaler in Africa. The Company operates through four Divisions: Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. The Massdiscounters division is a... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): R23,210.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 217.15
Dividend: 76.00
Yield (%): 2.81

UPDATE 1-Protest at Wal-Mart owned South Africa business turns violent

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 A violent protest flared on Friday at a Johannesburg store run by Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart where workers have staged a week-long strike over wages.

29 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 Massmart Holdings Ltd , the South African arm of Wal-Mart, reported a small rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, helped by cost cuts as cash-strapped shoppers spent warily.

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Massmart records H1 HEPS of 151.8 cents

* H1 HEADLINE EARNINGS 328.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 320.6 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO

24 Aug 2017

Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart H1 profit up 2.4 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 Massmart Holdings Ltd , Wal-Mart Store's South African unit, reported a slight increase in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped largely by cost cuts as cash-strapped consumers spent warily.

24 Aug 2017

South Africa's Massmart flags slower sales growth

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South African retailer Massmart reported a sharp slowdown in half-year sales growth on Monday as its home market slipped into recession.

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June

* ‍Massmart's total sales for 26 weeks to 25 June 2017 amounted to 42.5 bln rand, representing an increase of 0.5 pct​

17 Jul 2017

Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart reports drop in like-for-like sales

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African-based retailer Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Inc , reported on Thursday a near 2 percent fall in overall same-store sales in the first five months of the current year, as outlets outside its home market underperformed.

25 May 2017

South Africa's Edcon taps former Massmart boss as CEO

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African retailer Edcon has chosen former Massmart boss Grant Pattison to take over as chief executive next year, the company said on Thursday.

25 May 2017
