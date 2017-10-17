Edition:
MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)

MSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,080.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
3,100.00
Open
3,100.00
Day's High
3,100.00
Day's Low
3,074.00
Volume
1,366,004
Avg. Vol
497,635
52-wk High
3,125.00
52-wk Low
2,000.00

About

MAS Real Estate Inc. is a real estate investment company (REIT). The Company has a portfolio of commercial properties in Western Europe. It focuses on providing investors with a sustainable euro-based distribution and growth in value over time through acquisition, development and asset management strategy. It operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,014.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 557.76
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about MSPJ.J

BRIEF-MAS Real Estate says Morné Wilken to take over as CEO effective Jan 1, 2018

* ‍ANNOUNCE MORNÉ WILKEN WILL BE TAKING OVER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MAS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-MAS Real Estate announces listing of shares after book build

* ‍FOLLOWING BOOK BUILD, TOTAL OF 77 541 988 NEW SHARES WERE LISTED TODAY ON EURO MTF MARKET OF LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE, JSE MAIN BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-MAS Real Estate announces equity raise through issue of ordinary shares

* ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES; EQUITY RAISE IS SUBJECT TO PRICING ACCEPTABLE TO MAS​

14 Sep 2017
