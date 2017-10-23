MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)
MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
11.22EGP
23 Oct 2017
11.22EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.11 (-0.97%)
£-0.11 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
£11.33
£11.33
Open
£11.40
£11.40
Day's High
£11.48
£11.48
Day's Low
£11.22
£11.22
Volume
349,637
349,637
Avg. Vol
539,087
539,087
52-wk High
£11.98
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00
£6.00
About
MM Group for Industry & International Trade, part of the Mohamed Mahmoud Sons Group, is an Egypt-based company that is primarily engaged in three main activities: the supply of seamless pipes for oil pipeline, waterline and natural gas line projects; the import and distribution of agricultural tractors, earth-moving equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,395.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|396.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09