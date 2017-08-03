MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)
12,660.00ZAc
6:17pm IST
145.00 (+1.16%)
12,515.00
12,552.00
12,701.00
12,552.00
1,436,225
6,037,922
13,495.00
10,837.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R228,335.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,884.27
|Dividend:
|250.00
|Yield (%):
|5.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
UPDATE 3-MTN returns to first-half profit after turbulent 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, on Thursday returned to profit in the first half of the year, helping the company to move on from a turbulent 2016 that highlighted the risks of its emerging markets strategy.
South Africa's MTN swings to $294 mln H1 profit
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, returned to first-half profit on Thursday in the absence of one-off charges related to a $1.1 billion Nigerian fine.
BRIEF-MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance
* MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017
BRIEF-MTN Group expects interim 2017 basic HEPS between 210-230 cents
* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS
Guinea Bissau reaches $47 mln deal on submarine cable
BISSAU, July 19 Guinea Bissau has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank, Orange and MTN for a $47 million project to link the country to a submarine telecoms cable connecting Africa with Europe, the government said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-MTN expects to report improvement of at least 20 pct in HY 2017 HEPS, EPS
* Expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for HY ended 30 June 2017
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.
South Africa's Naspers says in talks with MTN over pay-TV supply deal
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to MTN subscribers, Naspers spokeswoman said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network
JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to invest more than $295 million in Iranian Net, a fixed line broadband network in which it is to buy an initial 49 percent stake.
South Africa's MTN to pay $40 mln for stake in Iranian Net
JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in fixed broadband provider Iranian Net for 540 million rand ($40 million), it said on Monday.