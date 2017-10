CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9 Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2yUQZPu Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization‍​ * Says proceeds from assets monetization‍​ to be used to lower debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2w73zKD Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows * June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts * Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties