Edition:
India

Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

MTO.L on London Stock Exchange

237.80GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.20 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
239.00
Open
236.80
Day's High
240.27
Day's Low
236.80
Volume
270,722
Avg. Vol
1,547,318
52-wk High
313.50
52-wk Low
165.00

Chart for

About

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. The Company operates through various segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM and Property Management. The Company's Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £927.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 363.47
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about MTO.L

BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg

* MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

* ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs

* Shares pare early losses (Adds Unite statement, analyst comment, updates shares)

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning

* Firm has restated accounts, cut costs under new CEO (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29

Aug 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.71 percent ahead of the cash market open.

29 Aug 2017

UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning

Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-UK watchdog probes Deloitte's auditing of Mitie accounts

* UK service companies facing margin pressure (Adds background, context, shares)

31 Jul 2017

UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years

July 31 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating Deloitte LLP's audits of two of the annual financial statements of Mitie Group Plc , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit warnings last year.

31 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend

* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)

12 Jun 2017

Britain's Mitie swings to loss after restating accounts

June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.

12 Jun 2017
» More MTO.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates