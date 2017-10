ArcelorMittal offers EU concessions over Ilva BRUSSELS Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises ALMATY, Oct 17 Kazakhstan's January-September refined copper output rose 2.9 percent year-on-year and crude steel output jumped 8.7 percent, while refined zinc production inched up 0.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the fol

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Analysis: Thyssen-Tata merger puts fate of UK's top steel plant at risk amid dismal earnings LONDON/FRANKFURT Plagued by poor earnings, Britain's biggest steel plant, located in Port Talbot, is likely to be first in line for job and output cuts after the planned European merger of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel, industry sources told Reuters.

ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion Mexico investment by 2020: chairman MEXICO CITY ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.

UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal plans $1 bln Mexico investment by 2020 -chairman MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.