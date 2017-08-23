Edition:
India

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

MURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,597.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

26.00 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
1,571.00
Open
1,649.00
Day's High
1,660.00
Day's Low
1,576.00
Volume
334,472
Avg. Vol
354,751
52-wk High
1,840.00
52-wk Low
901.00

Chart for

About

Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited is a multinational company, which focuses on delivering project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Company delivers its solutions into three market sectors: oil & gas; metals & minerals and power & water. Its segments include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): R7,115.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 444.74
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): 2.81

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about MURJ.J

UPDATE 1-Murray & Roberts earnings drop on losses in Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to losses in its Middle East business and a settlement with the South African government.

23 Aug 2017

Murray & Roberts' FY earnings slump on Middle East business

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a loss incurred in its Middle East business and a settlement with South Africa's government.

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession

* BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%

22 Aug 2017

South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) will exit the Middle East as part of its 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said on Monday.

08 May 2017
» More MURJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates