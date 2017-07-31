Edition:
Music Broadcast Ltd (MUSI.NS)

MUSI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

384.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs384.95
Open
Rs388.00
Day's High
Rs389.85
Day's Low
Rs380.10
Volume
9,856
Avg. Vol
42,708
52-wk High
Rs415.00
52-wk Low
Rs333.50

Chart for

About

Music Broadcast Limited, formerly known as Music Broadcast Pvt Ltd, owns and operates Radio City 91.1FM, which is a frequency modulation (FM) radio brand, and PlanetRadioCity.com, which is a music portal. Apart from Radio City Fun Ka Antenna, PlanetRadiocity.com has around 20 other Web radio streams, which include Radio City... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,382.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about MUSI.NS

BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 108.4 million rupees versus 76.2 million rupees year ago

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 45 million rupees versus 117.5 million rupees year ago

25 May 2017
