Music Broadcast Ltd (MUSI.NS)
MUSI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
384.15INR
23 Oct 2017
384.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.21%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs384.95
Rs384.95
Open
Rs388.00
Rs388.00
Day's High
Rs389.85
Rs389.85
Day's Low
Rs380.10
Rs380.10
Volume
9,856
9,856
Avg. Vol
42,708
42,708
52-wk High
Rs415.00
Rs415.00
52-wk Low
Rs333.50
Rs333.50
About
Music Broadcast Limited, formerly known as Music Broadcast Pvt Ltd, owns and operates Radio City 91.1FM, which is a frequency modulation (FM) radio brand, and PlanetRadioCity.com, which is a music portal. Apart from Radio City Fun Ka Antenna, PlanetRadiocity.com has around 20 other Web radio streams, which include Radio City... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,382.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|57.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 108.4 million rupees versus 76.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 45 million rupees versus 117.5 million rupees year ago