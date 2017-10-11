Edition:
India

Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.00INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs499.60
Open
Rs497.40
Day's High
Rs504.15
Day's Low
Rs491.00
Volume
556,238
Avg. Vol
705,959
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Chart for

About

Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold financing company. The Company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in providing loan (financing) against collateral of gold jewelry. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Power Generation. The Company provides personal and business loans (secured by... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs197,246.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 399.57
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 2.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about MUTT.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees

08 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 10

Jul 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17863.70 NSE 63790.10 ============= TOTAL 81653.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

10 Jul 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 27

Jun 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 21189.90 NSE 66658.90 ============= TOTAL 87848.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Jun 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 22

May 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17949.60 NSE 44353.00 ============= TOTAL 62302.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees

18 May 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 9

May 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10640.30 NSE 31662.90 ============= TOTAL 42303.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

09 May 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Apr 27

Apr 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25031.38 NSE 74196.90 ============= TOTAL 99228.28 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

27 Apr 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Apr 26

Apr 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 37817.50 NSE 68542.60 ============= TOTAL 106360.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

26 Apr 2017
» More MUTT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates