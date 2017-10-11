RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10 (Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) * Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct * Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 10 Jul 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17863.70 NSE 63790.10 ============= TOTAL 81653.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 27 Jun 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 21189.90 NSE 66658.90 ============= TOTAL 87848.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 22 May 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17949.60 NSE 44353.00 ============= TOTAL 62302.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises * March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 9 May 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10640.30 NSE 31662.90 ============= TOTAL 42303.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Apr 27 Apr 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25031.38 NSE 74196.90 ============= TOTAL 99228.28 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M