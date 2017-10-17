Edition:
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

MUVGn.DE on Xetra

188.05EUR
4:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.30 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€188.35
Open
€189.00
Day's High
€189.00
Day's Low
€187.20
Volume
173,239
Avg. Vol
560,780
52-wk High
€189.40
52-wk Low
€165.55

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America;... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €28,680.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 155.03
Dividend: 8.60
Yield (%): 4.65

