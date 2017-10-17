Munich Re gets on board with new hyperloop transport system FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Munich Re, the German reinsurance company, is working on ways to insure a new high-speed capsule transportation system, giving a boost to this new technology known as hyperloop.

Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa vows reforms, loses another client CAPE TOWN South African waste management company Interwaste fired KPMG as its auditor on Thursday, dealing another blow to the accounting firm ensnared in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma. |

Munich Re's Africa unit drops KPMG as auditor JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 Munich Re African unit has dropped KPMG as its auditor, its regional chief executive said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Generali considers sale of German life portfolio to fund expansion MILAN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Generali is open to selling its 40 billion euro ($47 billion) German life insurance portfolio to free up capital and accelerate growth in its second-biggest market, the company said on Thursday.

Munich Re's Ergo considers sale of run-off life portfolios FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German reinsurer Munich Re's Ergo unit is considering options for its insurance units Victoria Leben and Ergo Leben, which have ceased underwriting new business, it said on Tuesday.

