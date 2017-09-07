BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year‍​ * DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR‍​

North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low LONDON Political tensions and a surging euro sent European shares to their lowest in six months on Tuesday after a missile launch by North Korea sapped global risk appetite.

UPDATE 3-North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low * ProSiebenSat sinks media sector on advertising worries (Adds details, updates prices at close)

Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value * Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital * REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares * COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES

BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says: