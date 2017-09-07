Edition:
Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€138.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75

About

Wendel SE is a France-based investor for the long-term as the majority or minority shareholder in listed or unlisted companies, taking the lead in order to accelerate the growth and development. The Firm takes part in the definition and implementation of ambitious strategies and provides the funding necessary. The investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,633.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 47.20
Dividend: 2.35
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about MWDP.PA

BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year‍​

* DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR‍​

07 Sep 2017

North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low

LONDON Political tensions and a surging euro sent European shares to their lowest in six months on Tuesday after a missile launch by North Korea sapped global risk appetite.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low

* ProSiebenSat sinks media sector on advertising worries (Adds details, updates prices at close)

29 Aug 2017

Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion

U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

17 Jul 2017

RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value

* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value

* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital

* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares

* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale

June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017

* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

18 May 2017
