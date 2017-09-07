Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)
138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€138.95
--
--
--
--
63,268
€142.50
€99.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,633.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|47.20
|Dividend:
|2.35
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year
* DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR
North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low
LONDON Political tensions and a surging euro sent European shares to their lowest in six months on Tuesday after a missile launch by North Korea sapped global risk appetite.
UPDATE 3-North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low
* ProSiebenSat sinks media sector on advertising worries (Adds details, updates prices at close)
Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion
U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.
* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).
BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value
* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).
BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital
* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL
BRIEF-Saint-Gobain buys back 1 million shares in Wendel’S accelerated bookbuilding concerning 20 million Saint-Gobain shares
* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES
BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale
June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:
BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)